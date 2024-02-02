New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,862 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $46,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $79,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 23.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $356,338.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,503.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $356,338.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,503.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $105,833.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,101 shares of company stock worth $1,320,962. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on Smartsheet
Smartsheet Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of SMAR opened at $44.75 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.77.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.
Smartsheet Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Smartsheet
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Tractor Supply Company can plow its way to new highs in 2024
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Nextracker: The sun is rising for this solar stock
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- BP stock looks bullish on high dividend yield, new CEO
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.