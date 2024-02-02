New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 84,668 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,506,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,668 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $47,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $497,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,220 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $31.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

