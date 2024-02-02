Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.05% of Kellanova worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in Kellanova by 81.8% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.73.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $55.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $56.73. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $4,061,938.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,398,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,922,005.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,820,136. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

