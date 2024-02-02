Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 165 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,546,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $174.92 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.10 and a 1 year high of $234.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.00 and its 200 day moving average is $180.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 0.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $2.76. The firm had revenue of $750.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.