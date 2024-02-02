Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,799,000 after purchasing an additional 135,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,032,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,326,000 after acquiring an additional 772,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,186,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $114,497,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 91.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,155,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,463 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Douglas Emmett

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $1,269,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.11.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 633.33%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

