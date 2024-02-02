Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 42,000 ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 85.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 105.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 131.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $60.44 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.72 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

