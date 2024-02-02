Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 264 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $691,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

MTN stock opened at $222.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.88 and a 1 year high of $266.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.40) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 152.88%.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

