Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Block were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 261,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth $73,724,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in Block by 50.5% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,356 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Block by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,776,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,251,000 after purchasing an additional 127,370 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 495,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $154,407.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,008,330.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 33,302 shares valued at $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Block in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

Block Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $66.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.53. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

