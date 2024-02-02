Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VICI opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

