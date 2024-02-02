Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $307.22, but opened at $263.90. Rockwell Automation shares last traded at $261.60, with a volume of 1,076,833 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,749 shares of company stock worth $2,725,402. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.42.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

