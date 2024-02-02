Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 163,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Aptiv by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,779,000 after purchasing an additional 106,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 45,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $83.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

