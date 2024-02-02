Barclays PLC Sells 193,070 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193,070 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 2.77% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $53,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 114.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,728,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,850,000 after purchasing an additional 923,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,731,000 after buying an additional 498,869 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 6,447.3% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 324,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,260,000 after buying an additional 319,720 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,824,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,346,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

XME opened at $57.79 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

