Barclays PLC Sells 193,070 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193,070 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 2.77% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $53,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 114.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,728,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,850,000 after purchasing an additional 923,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,731,000 after buying an additional 498,869 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 6,447.3% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 324,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,260,000 after buying an additional 319,720 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,824,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,346,000.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
XME opened at $57.79 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37.
About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Nextracker: The sun is rising for this solar stock
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- BP stock looks bullish on high dividend yield, new CEO
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 high-quality dividend growers to buy on the dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.