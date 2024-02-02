Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $61.42, but opened at $64.00. Boston Scientific shares last traded at $63.08, with a volume of 1,773,845 shares changing hands.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.55.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

