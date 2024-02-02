Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $61.42, but opened at $64.00. Boston Scientific shares last traded at $63.08, with a volume of 1,773,845 shares trading hands.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,775,000 after acquiring an additional 451,029 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49,782 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,683,000 after acquiring an additional 38,249 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after acquiring an additional 318,409 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

