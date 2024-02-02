Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662,543 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $59,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after purchasing an additional 290,839 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,105,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,672,000 after purchasing an additional 234,058 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,228,000 after purchasing an additional 764,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,398,000 after acquiring an additional 60,969 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $44.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Capital One Financial began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MGM Resorts International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.