Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,097,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,846 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.31% of Eversource Energy worth $63,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ES opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.84%.

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

