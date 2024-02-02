SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91, RTT News reports. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

SEI Investments Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.54. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $66.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,029,315 shares in the company, valued at $479,992,450.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,609,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,576. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,405,000 after purchasing an additional 311,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SEI Investments by 670.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,702,000 after acquiring an additional 52,265 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SEI Investments by 3.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,388,000 after acquiring an additional 41,915 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SEI Investments by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

