Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nomura had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Nomura Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $5.53 on Friday. Nomura has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NMR. Bank of America upgraded Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomura in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Nomura

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 29.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 32.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nomura by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nomura by 42.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomura by 30.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

