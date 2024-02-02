Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.600-3.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30 to $2.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLB. StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE DLB opened at $84.82 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $75.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.25%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $1,610,410.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,050.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $1,610,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,050.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,524. 39.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

