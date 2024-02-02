Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.250-8.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eastman Chemical also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.25-8.00 EPS.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN opened at $84.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.07. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $92.21.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EMN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,575,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,909,000 after purchasing an additional 777,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 451.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,553,000 after purchasing an additional 713,832 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,880,000 after purchasing an additional 434,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 45.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,020,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,074,000 after purchasing an additional 319,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.