Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 741,111 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 1,051,777 shares.The stock last traded at $28.06 and had previously closed at $27.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNN. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

