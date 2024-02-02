iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,216,937 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,037% from the previous session’s volume of 107,038 shares.The stock last traded at $53.83 and had previously closed at $54.11.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of -1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average is $49.72.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

