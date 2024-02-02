CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down to $8.42

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $8.14. CleanSpark shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 2,855,558 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.05.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in CleanSpark by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 22,340 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at about $702,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CleanSpark by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,011 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

