Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $18.11

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.11, but opened at $17.46. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 8,936,097 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.76.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 5.44.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 136.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 752.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 83.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

