Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Shares Gap Down to $66.01

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $66.01, but opened at $63.50. Bank of Hawaii shares last traded at $64.21, with a volume of 22,572 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BOH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $52.40.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.38.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 67.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,338,000 after buying an additional 1,445,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 101.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,146 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 28.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,652,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,789,000 after buying an additional 590,492 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,558,000 after buying an additional 39,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii



Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

