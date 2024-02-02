Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Gap Down to $241.78

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $241.78, but opened at $231.99. Littelfuse shares last traded at $243.04, with a volume of 23,498 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th.

Littelfuse Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.55 and its 200-day moving average is $251.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $426,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,410,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 690,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,986,000 after buying an additional 58,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 677,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,715,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,817,000 after acquiring an additional 155,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

