Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 2.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $329.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.94. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.59 and a 52-week high of $509.62.

BIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Bio-Rad Laboratories

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.