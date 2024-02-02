Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $724,000 Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSK opened at $246.62 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.54, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

