Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $212.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $215.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.06 and a 200-day moving average of $175.37.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total value of $633,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $533,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,490,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total transaction of $633,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $467,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,364 shares of company stock worth $12,168,559 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

