Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,300,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,913,000 after buying an additional 172,736 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $143.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $143.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

