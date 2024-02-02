South Dakota Investment Council Sells 329 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

JAZZ stock opened at $123.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.39 and a 200-day moving average of $128.14. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $972.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.47 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

