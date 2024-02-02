Savant Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after purchasing an additional 480,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,953,000 after buying an additional 99,842 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $726,454,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHI. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $147.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $157.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

