Savant Capital LLC Sells 17,783 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 71.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,783 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Textron by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Textron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Price Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $85.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.38. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $86.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXT

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.