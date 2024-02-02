Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 766 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter worth approximately $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Paylocity by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,622 shares of company stock worth $262,902. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.59.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $139.40 and a twelve month high of $235.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

