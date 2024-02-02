Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 465 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 691.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IWY stock opened at $183.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $125.09 and a 52 week high of $185.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.95 and a 200-day moving average of $164.88.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

