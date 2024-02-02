Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 88.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

Encompass Health Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

