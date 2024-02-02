iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $107.65 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.24.
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
