US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.169 per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $50.47.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

