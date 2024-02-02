US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.169 per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.
US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $50.47.
US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Tractor Supply Company can plow its way to new highs in 2024
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Nextracker: The sun is rising for this solar stock
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- BP stock looks bullish on high dividend yield, new CEO
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.