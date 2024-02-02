US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1542 per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:UFIV opened at $49.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.34. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $50.83.

Get US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF alerts:

About US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.