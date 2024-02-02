US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1542 per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:UFIV opened at $49.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.34. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $50.83.
About US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF
