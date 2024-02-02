Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,292,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,627,000 after buying an additional 1,197,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,228,798,000 after buying an additional 429,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.42.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $234.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.16.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

