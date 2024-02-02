Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,220 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,015 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $66,953,000 after buying an additional 48,413 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares during the period. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ADX opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $18.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

