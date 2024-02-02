Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 750 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $124.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

