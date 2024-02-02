Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 142 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

IWB stock opened at $269.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.19. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

