Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 1,239,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,502,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,649 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 5,791,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,626,000 after purchasing an additional 481,282 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT opened at $23.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

