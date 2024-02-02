Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $1,041.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $973.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $950.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $776.43 and a one year high of $1,047.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total value of $959,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total transaction of $959,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,213 shares of company stock valued at $14,028,182 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

