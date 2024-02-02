Financial Counselors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VCSH opened at $77.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

