Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 294.3% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $77.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

