Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 1,703 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB opened at $34.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.75. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

