Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,843 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,939,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,760,000 after buying an additional 1,154,708 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 30.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 42,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 255,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Regions Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,008,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,542,000 after purchasing an additional 153,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 922,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 73,792 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RF. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

