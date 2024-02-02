Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 3,637 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,409 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,886 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 3,276.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $64.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.17.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

